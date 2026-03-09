7,833 Shares in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVSE Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSE stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $75.21.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

