AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Sells $1,221,518.80 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $230.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

