AirBoss of America Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) management said 2025 results improved materially from 2024, driven by higher consolidated revenue, stronger adjusted EBITDA, and a meaningful swing in free cash flow that helped reduce leverage. Executives also emphasized that segment performance diverged during the year, with softness persisting at AirBoss Rubber Solutions (ARS) while AirBoss Manufactured Products (AMP) benefited from defense-related deliveries and operational initiatives.

Management highlights: stronger year despite headwinds

Chairman and Co-CEO Gren Schoch and President and Co-CEO Chris Bitsakakis said the company faced “pronounced economic and geopolitical headwinds” that affected each segment differently in 2025, including tariff uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and supply chain disruption. Even so, Bitsakakis said 2025 ended with a $23 million increase in consolidated revenue versus 2024, a $12 million increase in adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow of $37 million.

That cash generation supported a reduction in net debt to $67.6 million at year-end 2025 from $98.9 million at the end of 2024. Management said net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.99 times compared to 4.51 times at the end of Q4 2024.

Given the company’s cross-border footprint, management addressed tariff and trade risk, noting a “significant portion” of products made in Canada are sold into the U.S. and could be subject to existing or future tariffs. While management said most products currently qualify under USMCA/CUSMA, the company continues to evaluate contingency plans in advance of possible trade renegotiations.

Segment trends: ARS softness vs. AMP defense strength

Bitsakakis said ARS experienced “significant market softness” as key U.S. customers worked to establish “new, more tariff-friendly supply chains” while selling through pre-existing raw material inventory. He said the company expects ARS volume recovery to begin midway through 2026, while noting that timing and magnitude could be affected by future tariffs, trade restrictions, or market conditions.

In contrast, AMP delivered strong performance across both defense and rubber molded products, supported by deliveries under previously announced contracts and footprint optimization initiatives. During the quarter, the company said it “substantially completed” the relocation of operations from Jessup, Maryland, to Auburn Hills, Michigan, which management described as part of an effort to optimize its footprint.

Management also reiterated long-term priorities for both segments, including a focus on rubber compounding and specialty compounds at ARS and an emphasis on expanding rubber molded products and capturing defense opportunities across NATO and partner countries.

Q4 results: sales and gross profit increased on AMP growth

CFO Frank Ientile said consolidated net sales in Q4 2025 were $106 million, up 15.3% from $92 million in Q4 2024. He attributed the improvement to increased sales at AMP, partially offset by lower volumes at ARS. Consolidated gross profit rose 30.4% to $19.9 million, which Ientile said was primarily driven by higher AMP sales.

ARS: Q4 net sales were $45.8 million, down 3.3% year-over-year. Ientile said volume declined 3.5%, with declines across most customer sectors. Tolling volume fell 65%, while non-tolling volume declined 1.2%. Q4 gross profit was $5.3 million versus $5.9 million a year earlier, reflecting lower volumes and product mix, partially offset by overhead cost management and continuous improvement initiatives.

Q4 net sales were $45.8 million, down 3.3% year-over-year. Ientile said volume declined 3.5%, with declines across most customer sectors. Tolling volume fell 65%, while non-tolling volume declined 1.2%. Q4 gross profit was $5.3 million versus $5.9 million a year earlier, reflecting lower volumes and product mix, partially offset by overhead cost management and continuous improvement initiatives. AMP: Q4 net sales were $72.5 million, up 50.4% from Q4 2024. Ientile said results reflected higher defense volumes and increases across rubber molded product lines, despite “continued volume softness and volatility” tied to OEM production. Q4 gross profit increased to $14.7 million from $9.4 million, driven mainly by new defense awards and margin improvements in rubber molded products, supported by operational cost improvements.

On an analyst question about ARS margin pressure, management cited a more aggressive pricing environment amid open industry capacity as volumes dropped broadly across the sector. Executives also said contingency planning work required significant free samples and approvals to prepare for potential trade disruptions, which pressured gross profit.

Full-year cash flow and balance sheet: working capital and deleveraging

For the full year 2025, Ientile reported consolidated net sales of $410.2 million, up 6% from $387 million in 2024. Full-year gross profit increased to $71.1 million, or 17.3% of sales, compared to $54 million, or 14% of sales, in 2024.

Ientile said net cash provided by operating activities was $49.1 million versus $8.8 million in 2024, and free cash flow was $37.3 million compared to negative $1.8 million the prior year. Capital investments in 2025 totaled $4.5 million at ARS and $6.6 million at AMP, tied to cost savings initiatives, growth projects, and upgrades to property, plant, and equipment.

Asked whether the stronger operating cash flow was driven by working capital, Ientile said it was “definitely a working capital inflow,” supported by faster cash conversion on contract deliveries, a lower cost base from prior restructurings, and tighter execution on inventory and collections.

At year-end, management said the company had an asset-based revolving credit facility providing up to $125 million with a $25 million accordion feature. As of December 31, 2025, $71.5 million was available and $24.3 million was drawn. Management said it expects to fund 2026 operating cash requirements—including working capital, capital expenditures, and scheduled debt repayments—through cash on hand, operating cash flow, and committed borrowing capacity.

Outlook themes: ARS ramps, defense opportunities, and capital needs

In the Q&A, management said ARS recovery expectations are based on launches with new customers, early-year increases from customers that were slow last year, and continued customer discussions. Bitsakakis described sequential improvement expected through 2026 as comparisons normalize against weaker quarters in the second half of the prior year. However, executives repeatedly stressed that tariff and trade developments could alter the outlook.

On preparedness for a negative CUSMA outcome, management said it spent significant effort and money last year to qualify compounds across locations, run samples, and secure customer approvals, leaving the company in a “good place” with contingency plans ready, while emphasizing that clarity would help planning.

For 2026 capital spending, Ientile said the company expects a “moderate step up” from 2025, describing it as maintenance capital plus additional growth-related projects with payback. He also said management expects 2026 to require working capital investment as it launches previously announced awarded programs and additional new programs, and indicated there could be “a bit of a cash burn” in 2026 relative to 2025.

Management also provided an update on efforts tied to real estate in Kitchener, saying it remains part of the longer-term plan to move into a modern facility. Executives said softer condo market conditions have made development more challenging, but discussions continue, including concepts that could shift from purely residential toward mixed-use possibilities. Management said it is not in a hurry to transact at a discount and would like to be near appraised value before proceeding.

