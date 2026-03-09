Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR is Dalal Street LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dalal Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for about 25.9% of Dalal Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dalal Street LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $87,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 361.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.24, for a total value of $462,314.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,641.40. This trade represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 8,125 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,528.48. This trade represents a 61.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 62,576 shares of company stock worth $11,684,814 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMR opened at $168.58 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $97.41 and a one year high of $253.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Texas Capital cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $196.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

