Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Raised by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $451,642,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Amazon.com News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS launched an agentic healthcare AI product (Amazon Connect Health) that expands high‑margin cloud workloads into regulated healthcare, offering a tangible new revenue stream for AWS. Amazon launches AI-enabled platform to automate healthcare administrative tasks
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to host Anthropic’s Claude for non‑defense workloads after Pentagon concerns, preserving a key AI partner relationship that supports continued AWS AI demand. Amazon says customers can keep using Anthropic’s Claude on its cloud for non-defense workloads
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and active managers are adding conviction: BofA and TD Cowen reiterations and ARK/other fund buys signal analyst and institutional support for an AWS‑led re‑rating. Anthropic growth set to boost Amazon’s AWS revenue acceleration, says Bank of America
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Data Services’ $427M acquisition of George Washington University’s Virginia campus signals longer‑term AWS capacity expansion (infra investment that supports growth). Amazon (AMZN) Buys George Washington University’s Virginia Campus for $427 Million
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon joined a non‑binding White House “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” to cover data‑center power upgrade costs — removes some political overhang but is unlikely to change near‑term economics materially. Tech Giants Sign Ratepayer Protection Pledge On Power For Data Centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries reported are effectively meaningless (zero/NaN in feeds) and don’t provide a reliable signal for current positioning. SEC Form 4 — insider sale disclosure
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical / operational risk spiked after reported drone strikes and attacks on AWS data centers in the Gulf (UAE/Bahrain), causing regional outages and highlighting potential disruption, repair and insurance exposures. Iran hits Amazon data centres in jolt to Gulf AI drive
- Negative Sentiment: Customer‑facing outages (site/checkout issues) and Downdetector spikes this week are short‑term hits to sales and reputation that can pressure near‑term revenue and sentiment. Amazon online store suffers outage for some users
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon cut ~100 white‑collar roles in its robotics division — cost‑cutting that could help margins but also signals program disruptions and execution risk in a strategic automation area. Amazon eliminates 100 white-collar jobs in robotics team
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (CEO disclosed sale of 1,000 shares) is modest but can add to short‑term negative sentiment when combined with other headwinds. SEC Form 4 — insider sale disclosure
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
