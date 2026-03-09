Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Raised by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after buying an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $451,642,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com News Summary

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.