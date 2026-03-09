Analysts Set Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Price Target at $7.00

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 10.0%

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.02.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company’s lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

