Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Apple by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

AAPL opened at $257.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.56 and a 200-day moving average of $260.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

