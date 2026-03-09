Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,632,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,259,000 after buying an additional 3,322,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,329,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,909,000 after buying an additional 1,796,449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10,569.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,429,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 25,364,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,487 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,503,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

