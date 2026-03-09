Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. William Blair upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

