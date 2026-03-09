Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,448 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 100.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $271.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.97. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.42.

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

