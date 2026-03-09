Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,255 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Target alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 77.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1,113.8% in the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.76.

Target Stock Up 0.2%

Target stock opened at $120.56 on Monday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.