Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,895,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,738,000 after acquiring an additional 167,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,932 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,047,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,535,000 after purchasing an additional 160,658 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,671,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,715,000 after purchasing an additional 295,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

