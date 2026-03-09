Axos Financial, Inc $AX Position Increased by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $385.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director James John Court sold 11,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,127,574.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,390.69. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 43,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $4,290,435.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,418,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,598,224.10. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,303 shares of company stock worth $5,908,474 in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE: AX) is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

