B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $33,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 91,947 shares of company stock valued at $41,438,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $428.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.56 and its 200 day moving average is $469.28. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.71, a PEG ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.