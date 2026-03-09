B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 28,820 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 940.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 105.0% during the third quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $399.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $462.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $444.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $313.56 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.83 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.41. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $675,196.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,838.15. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $506,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,931. This represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.