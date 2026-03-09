B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $472,520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2,389.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,056 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 235.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,540,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,443 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,435,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

PACCAR Trading Down 2.4%

PCAR opened at $120.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.67. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $131.88. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, EVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $1,223,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,265.76. This trade represents a 43.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $1,200,762.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 258,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,536,010.20. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,046. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.