B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,262.32. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,217.32. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,840 shares of company stock worth $25,465,888 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $369.88 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $438.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.33.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

