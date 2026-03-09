B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,139,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.72.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $144.08 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

