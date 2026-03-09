Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI Shares Sold by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.3% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.88.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $243,482.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,176.56. This trade represents a 33.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,064 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $456,000. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,846 shares of company stock worth $575,339. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $148.79 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.14 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.60.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $220.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

