Barclays PLC Buys 144,063 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1,259.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,063 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $92,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 110.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $623.08 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $662.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.28 and a 200 day moving average of $612.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

