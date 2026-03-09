Barclays PLC Buys 1,730,046 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730,046 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $97,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1,246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $710,789.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,551.06. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 65,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $1,532,274.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 166,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,723.09. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,506 shares of company stock worth $3,597,481. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.