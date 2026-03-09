Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,183,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,125,071 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $91,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,714,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,594,620,000 after buying an additional 958,768 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,272,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $944,711,000 after acquiring an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,945,000 after acquiring an additional 71,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,056,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,295,000 after purchasing an additional 436,373 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $54.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

