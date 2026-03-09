Barclays PLC Has $93.25 Million Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 183.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 894,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $93,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Rambus by 101.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rambus by 1,320.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 129,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120,549 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $17,276,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $433,837.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,135.54. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 39,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $3,936,717.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 331,070 shares in the company, valued at $32,653,434.10. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $88.12 on Monday. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.57%.The company had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Research raised Rambus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

