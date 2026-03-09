Barclays PLC Purchases 196,194 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,194 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $75,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,457,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,629 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,941,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 601,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,600,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $762,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,584.08. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $15,000,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,376,705.25. This represents a 31.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 293,274 shares of company stock worth $30,697,937 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 718.75%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.