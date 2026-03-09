Barclays PLC Sells 183,646 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Barclays PLC reduced its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183,646 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $91,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $69.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE WRB opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.35.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.17%. W.R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.R. Berkley

In other W.R. Berkley news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui acquired 112,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.20 per share, with a total value of $8,099,107.20. Following the purchase, the insider owned 58,780,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,948,490. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,933,862 shares of company stock valued at $688,134,108. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.