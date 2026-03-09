Barclays PLC Sells 27,164 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,164 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $87,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 24.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,348,000 after acquiring an additional 61,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 85,637 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $127.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $729,548.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,333.19. This represents a 26.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $1,919,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,352.53. This trade represents a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 149,952 shares of company stock worth $20,162,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

