Bell Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Bell Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 667.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

