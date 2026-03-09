Bell Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 699,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,564,000 after purchasing an additional 160,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $113,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St acquired 5,560 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.67 per share, with a total value of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 82,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,115,716.15. This represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,580. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $213.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.67 and a 1-year high of $374.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.85 and its 200 day moving average is $267.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.