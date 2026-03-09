Blair William & Co. IL Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.24.

FND stock opened at $60.09 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

