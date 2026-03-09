Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.89.

NYSE LNG opened at $254.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $259.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $10.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

