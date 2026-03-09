Blair William & Co. IL Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $703.00 target price (up from $653.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.93.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $539.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $617.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.34, for a total value of $2,275,672.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,101.38. The trade was a 20.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total transaction of $2,497,651.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,990.90. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,195 shares of company stock worth $18,397,489. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

