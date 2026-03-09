Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 10,910 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,551,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,694,000 after purchasing an additional 183,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $493,686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,131,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,639,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Sysco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

