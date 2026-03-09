Blair William & Co. IL Sells 12,470 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $475.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.40 and a 200-day moving average of $476.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $505.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.6131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

