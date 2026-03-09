Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stock Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,545 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,838,879,000 after buying an additional 1,058,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after buying an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,976,000 after acquiring an additional 723,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,099,000 after acquiring an additional 432,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance
NYSE BMY opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33.
Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 73.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.
Key Bristol Myers Squibb News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. FDA approved Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) for adults with active psoriatic arthritis — a label expansion that can broaden Sotyktu’s market opportunity and revenue runway. U.S. FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu® (deucravacitinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis
- Positive Sentiment: BMY declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63/share (ex-dividend April 2), maintaining a high-yield payout that supports income-focused investors and can underpin the stock’s valuation. Dividend Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Reblozyl showed positive Phase 2 results in alpha-thalassemia and has exceeded $2.3B in annualized sales — evidence Reblozyl is becoming a material growth driver as older drugs decline. Reblozyl Phase 2 Success Shapes Bristol Myers Squibb Valuation Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Bristol-Myers Squibb is tracking the real-world impact of KarXT in schizophrenia — useful clinical/market data but longer-term and unlikely to move near-term earnings. Bristol-Myers Squibb Tracks Real-World Impact of KarXT in Schizophrenia
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue roughly in line but EPS missed consensus (reported $1.26 vs. ~$1.65 expected), which prompted investor selling and weighed on the stock. Earnings and Market Reaction
- Negative Sentiment: Recent articles highlight a larger-than-market intraday decline and analyst focus on legacy-product pressures — shorter-term sentiment and volatility remain a risk until new product growth scales. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market
Bristol Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.
