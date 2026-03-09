California Resources Corporation $CRC Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,549,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 474,521 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $188,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get California Resources alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in California Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in California Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,006,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,882,000 after buying an additional 159,708 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Stock Up 2.2%

CRC opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.11. California Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). California Resources had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 9.89%.The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CRC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRC

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $545,612.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,547.64. This represents a 52.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.