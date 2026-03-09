Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Acquired by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,391.98. The trade was a 59.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $664.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $690.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $662.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

