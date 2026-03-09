Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 433.4% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 59,484 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

JPIB opened at $48.38 on Monday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $899.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US. JPIB was launched on Apr 3, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

