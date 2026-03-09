Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,254 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $93,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,538.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $165.39 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

