Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,945 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 933.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 395.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 56.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 163.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $69,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $36.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Alkermes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.798–0.680 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 61,200 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,115,684.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 103,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,430.08. The trade was a 37.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $59,575.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 237,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,061.40. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 157,434 shares of company stock worth $5,305,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

