Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,548,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,817,000 after purchasing an additional 209,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,671,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,293,000 after purchasing an additional 283,321 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,715,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,430,000 after purchasing an additional 315,467 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,562,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,685,000 after purchasing an additional 833,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $308,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $58.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $77.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

