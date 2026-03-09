Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Clarivate PLC $CLVT

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,708,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321,993 shares during the quarter. Clarivate accounts for 5.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Clarivate worth $255,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clarivate by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,996,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 567,003 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Clarivate by 20.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 731,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 123,819 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 20.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,973,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after buying an additional 1,706,306 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 19.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,292,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after buying an additional 1,514,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 74.8% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,230,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 526,547 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $4.25 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Clarivate from $4.00 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Clarivate PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

