Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Landstar System by 335.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 132.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 126.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $151.82 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landstar System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

