Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,363,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,015 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up approximately 3.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $152,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 952.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

TAP stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.70%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

