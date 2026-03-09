Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 159,383 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,729,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,383 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 3.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $142,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Sysco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

