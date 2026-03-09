Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 204,460 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,460 shares during the period. GFL Environmental comprises 2.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $135,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,170,000 after buying an additional 166,175 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,023,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,377,000 after buying an additional 1,225,108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,994,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $171,945,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 6.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,831,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 56.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut GFL Environmental from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

