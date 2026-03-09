Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 934,345 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,345 shares during the period. Energizer accounts for 2.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Energizer worth $95,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Energizer by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE ENR opened at $19.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.99. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 143.24% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

