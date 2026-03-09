Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Bought by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1,118.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $37.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. CJS Securities raised Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

