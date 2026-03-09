CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $22,311,562.50 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $22,311,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.81.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Won a multi‑year agreement to power Perplexity's AI inference workloads, validating CoreWeave's performance positioning in the high‑margin inference market and supporting long‑term revenue growth.

Backlog surged to $66.8B (up >4x YoY), giving strong contract visibility that supports management's aggressive expansion plan and future revenue conversion.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage with an "Outperform" and a $140 price target, signaling conviction in CRWV's multi‑year growth runway despite current headwinds.

Company presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (analyst/transcript coverage) — useful for model/visibility but not an immediate catalyst.

Multiple class‑action filings and numerous law‑firm deadline notices following Q4 results — litigation risk, potential legal costs and management distraction that typically pressure share prices.

Large Q4 loss (~$452M), soft guidance and reports of a $30–$35B 2026 capex plan have sparked "capex shock" concerns — raises near‑term cash‑flow and profitability risk despite backlog.

Negative analyst moves (Sanford C. Bernstein "underperform/strong sell" coverage) and recent CFO share sales amplify downside sentiment and signal caution to some investors.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Nvidia Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

