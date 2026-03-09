CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $188,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,842.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $60.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.35.

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

