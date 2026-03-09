CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

